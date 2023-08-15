UPPER TOWNSHIP — A grandfather and his granddaughter are alive after being pulled out to sea, likely because of the efforts of multiple emergency responders and an unnamed surfer Aug. 5.

“You saved that guy’s life. Whatever happens for the rest of your life, that gentleman owes you his life, so great job,” Beach Patrol Capt. Joseph O’Neill told lifeguard Ben Wilson on Monday.

The Township Committee honored Wilson and other members of the Beach Patrol for their work on the rescue, which took place past the southernmost lifeguard stand in Strathmere.

The man who was rescued was not identified at the meeting, or in the resolution honoring the guards, which the committee approved unanimously.

According to the resolution, the man was in about hip-deep water when he lost his footing in a wave and was swept out by a rip current. He was unable to get back in and was physically exhausted by the time Wilson reached him with a flotation device known as a rescue can.

The man and his granddaughter were in the water beyond the stand. Wilson was the only one on the stand at that point. He saw the swimmers in trouble, called in the few swimmers in the water at his stand, made a “code red” radio call and headed out with the rescue can.

“I did what I had to do. I made the call,” he said outside the meeting. Luckily, a nearby surfer had pulled the granddaughter onto his board and helped her to the beach, allowing Wilson to concentrate on keeping the grandfather afloat, locking his arms under the man’s while other guards raced to meet them.

The waves were big that day, according to the resolution. Another lifeguard, Lorna Connell, was able to maneuver a personal watercraft close enough to get the man onto a sled towed behind, and lifeguard Jack O’Hara got on top of the man to secure him on the sleigh while they raced back to the beach.

The man was so exhausted he had to be carried out of the water, where medic Wally Welliver, O’Neill and Lt. Grace Steele were waiting. They got him up the beach, laid him on his side, found an umbrella to shade him and called for an ambulance.

The granddaughter did not require medical assistance when she got back to the beach.

Mayor Jay Newman, who has long served as chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, has often stressed the training, planning and preparation that must take place before an emergency for rescue efforts to succeed.

“People think it magically happens. It takes a lot of work, a lot of training,” Newman said at the meeting. He said the new guards who were on the beach took away an important lesson: “It’s not about all the training you do, it’s about what you do with that training.”

Bill Handley, the chief of the Upper Township Beach Patrol, said there have been multiple rescues on the beach this year, and about 39,000 visitors this summer. He described the Aug. 5 rescue as the most serious of the year.

“One of the reasons why it was a more serious rescue was because they chose not to swim in front of our lifeguard stand,” he said. If Wilson had not seen them struggle, the result might have been very different. He appealed to visitors to swim only in front of guards.

He also said the entire Beach Patrol deserves congratulations.

“There were 20 guards that were on that day, and every single one of them had to do what they had to do in an instant to get these guards on scene,” Handley said at the meeting.