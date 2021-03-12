 Skip to main content
Strathmere motel hearing rescheduled due to issues with online meeting link
Strathmere motel hearing rescheduled due to issues with online meeting link

Strathmere Motel

The owner of the Strathmere Motel wants to level and rebuild on the site of the 100-year-old business. Thursday's Zoning Board meeting on the issue was rescheduled when technical issues hampered the public's participation.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Technical difficulties forced the township Zoning Board to cut short a public hearing Thursday on a developer's plan to build a modern inn at the site of the old Strathmere Motel.

More than 100 residents were online for the meeting when it became apparent the meeting link was not functioning properly, forcing attendees wishing to be heard to call in or type in the access code. Due to the link being broken, officials said they'd considered it an improper public notice — as if they'd provided the wrong address for an in-person meeting. The meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for April 21.

Owner Stephen Maloney, of Haddonfield, Camden County, wants to raze the community’s nearly 100-year-old motel, the only tourist accommodation in the tiny beach community, in favor of a larger, more modern inn.

The issue has generated interest at past board meetings and has been the topic of conversation this winter among residents.

The motel, located at 513 Commonwealth Ave., has been closed in recent seasons.

Richard King, a lawyer representing Maloney, said Maloney has reworked his application and site plans multiple times to meet the concerns of residents and hopes to see the project approved.

