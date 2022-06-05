Strathmere celebrates beach nesting birds with new signs

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Beachgoers in the north end of Strathmere will be able to learn about migrating birds and the beach habitat from new interpretive signs placed on the beach path.

They were put in place last month as part of a threefold event for the Strathmere Improvement Association. The day celebrated the 70th anniversary of the community group in the beachside section of Upper Township, along with unveiling the signs providing more information on the birds that nest on the beach.

It also was part of the birthday celebration of longtime association President Linda Bateman. The group described it as a “milestone” birthday for Bateman but did not get more specific than that.

Late last year, Bateman stepped down after about a decade leading the organization, with Janice Connell taking over as the new president. Connell had formerly been the vice president of the group.

Creating and installing the signs was a yearlong project for Bateman and the association, along with naturalist Deborah Rivel, who is also an author and photographer, and the Parks and Forestry and Fish and Wildlife Divisions of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“The signs welcome visitors to the Strathmere stop on the Atlantic Flyway, one of the world’s vital routes for migratory birds from the southern tip of South America to the far Arctic, and provide photos and information about birds, many endangered species and other wildlife on Strathmere’s beaches,” reads a statement from the community group.

Storm beach erosion: ‘Not as bad as expected’ Paul Dietrich gingerly stepped over a downed snow fence and yellow caution tape whipping in …

The organizers believe that if people better understood the fragile ecosystem of the beaches, they would be more motivated to protect them.

Several species of birds nest on beaches. Unfortunately, they compete with summer visitors who flock to the beaches for reasons of their own. They also face risks from other birds and animals, including from foxes and domesticated cats and dogs.

The two signs stand side by side, with images of the endangered and protected birds that depend on the beaches, including piping plover, an oystercatcher with a bright orange bill, a least tern and a black skimmer. There also are tips on how to help overturned horseshoe crabs — pick them up by the shell, not the tail — and an explanation for why sections of the beach are roped off and why dogs are not allowed on the beach during nesting season.

“To a wild bird, all dogs are predators,” the sign reads. Dogs may crush the eggs or harm chicks, or the adult birds could leave the nest unprotected because of a dog, it reads.

Elsewhere in Strathmere, signs ask visitors not to use fireworks on the beach, which can also scare birds off their nests.

Last year, the Strathmere Improvement Association and Rivel organized volunteers into the Strathmere Plover Project, keeping an eye on beach nesting birds and to educate beachgoers about the beach ecosystem.

Finally, some really good news for piping plovers The future is looking a little brighter for the piping plover, an endangered beach-nesting b…

A report prepared for the state Division of Fish and Wildlife found there were 137 nesting pairs of piping plover in the state, describing that as an astounding increase of 33% over 2020.

That included Strathmere, which had not had an active nest since 2014.

Association members report that a piping plover pair have laid four eggs on the beach this year.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.