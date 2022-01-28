 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STORM UPDATES: Murphy to hold 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss pending winter storm
STORM UPDATES: Murphy to hold 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss pending winter storm

Bob Mento uses a snow blower to clear off the sidewalk in front of his home and his neighbors' homes in Ventnor during a January 2019 storm.

10:30 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy will update New Jersey on the state's preparations for a winter nor'easter expected to produce double-digit snowfall totals along the Jersey Shore.

Murphy will speak at 11:30 a.m. and be joined by New Jersey State Police Commissioner Col. Patrick Callahan and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

The storm is expected to be particularly hazardous to shoreline residents, with a blizzard warning is in effect for shore communities from Cape May up to Sandy Hook. Overnight, 35 mph gusts, poor visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow are anticipated.

9:50 a.m.: In Cape May County, Middle Township police are asked residents to park their cars in their driveways ahead of the impending snowstorm, so that emergency crews can clear roadways. Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel has also asked township residents to stay of the roads during the storm for their safety.

10:20 p.m.: Thursday: The City of Atlantic City has issued a snow emergency for the storm. Vehicles must be moved from snow evacuation routes by 5 p.m. Friday. After that vehicles will be towed.

Ventnor police asked residents not to park their vehicles along the city's main roads due to the snowstorm hitting the region beginning Friday evening.

Residents are asked to keep Atlantic, Ventnor and Dorset avenues clear during the storm. It is recommended that vehicles be parked on nearby side streets, police said.

"This will allow our Public Works crews to keep those roadways passable for emergency vehicles during the height of this storm," police wrote on social media.

Plowing operations will begin when snow accumulation reaches about 2 inches, police said. Priority will be to keep the major roads accessible for emergency vehicles.

Once snowfall ends, plowing operations will continue, and priority will be to widen access to those major avenues and begin clearing out secondary roads and side streets, police said.

Police will continue to update residents on their social media pages.

