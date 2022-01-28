STORM UPDATES: Absecon island towns issuing move vehicle orders ahead of storm

10:20 p.m. Thursday: The City of Atlantic City has issued a snow emergency for the storm. Vehicles must be moved from snow evacuation routes by 5 p.m. Friday. After that vehicles will be towed.

Ventnor police asked residents not to park their vehicles along the city's main roads due to the snowstorm hitting the region beginning Friday evening.

Residents are asked to keep Atlantic, Ventnor and Dorset avenues clear during the storm. It is recommended that vehicles be parked on nearby side streets, police said.

"This will allow our Public Works crews to keep those roadways passable for emergency vehicles during the height of this storm," police wrote on social media.

Plowing operations will begin when snow accumulation reaches about 2 inches, police said. Priority will be to keep the major roads accessible for emergency vehicles.

Once snowfall ends, plowing operations will continue, and priority will be to widen access to those major avenues and begin clearing out secondary roads and side streets, police said.