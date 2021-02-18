Storm sewer work to alter Atlantic City traffic next week

ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a lane shift traffic pattern next week on West End/Wellington Avenue for storm sewer work, Atlantic County said Thursday.
The work will affect the northbound lane between Harrisburg and Trenton avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for one week, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Ahmad Austin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.