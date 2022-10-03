Storm expected to worsen Strathmere erosion

UPPER TOWNSHIP — With the tides still high and the sea still raging, Upper Township engineer Paul Dietrich on Monday had not yet inspected the north end of the Strathmere section of the township, but said he does not expect good news.

Typically, beaches erode in winter and build back in summer, but a few blocks in Strathmere saw dramatic erosion through this summer, leaving tall cliffs in the protective sand dunes and closed beach walkways through the season.

Most of the beaches in Strathmere have been holding up, Dietrich told Township Committee at a September meeting, at which committee members accepted the latest report on beach conditions from the Stockton University Coastal Research Center.

The report, dated Sept. 10, expected the dune erosion to continue, and projected “loss rates will be rapid” because there is so little beach in front of the cliffs.

“Shoreline retreat during 2022 started relatively slowly with 9 feet by late February, and 38 additional feet as of June 2022. Between June and Aug. 30, the erosion critically intensified with a retreat of 157 feet in three months of summer conditions,” the report read.

Over the weekend, strong winds and high tides slammed waves against the retreating dune, likely causing more erosion. Additional high tides on Monday and Tuesday were set to bring coastal flooding and more beach erosion.

Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian came north, stone reinforcements put in place were visible where the dunes eroded away.

Help is expected.

There may be a beach replenishment project in 2023, Dietrich said. He had hoped to have a project in place before the start of summer, but he said protections for endangered birds that nest on the beach will likely mean the work will take place in late summer.

“We’re going to get through as is for the first half of the summertime,” Dietrich said. “But the good news is the beach fill is coming.”

Before that, he said, a beach fill is expected to come to the north end of Ocean City in the fall, with the southern part of Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City expected to take place at the same time next summer.

Also at the recent meeting, Dietrich asked Township Committee to support a resolution asking the state to start making plans to raise the coastal evacuation routes out of Cape May County above flood elevation.

During Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago, and in more recent storms, like winter storm Jonas, the Garden State Parkway was at times impassible, as was Route 50.

A resolution asking to get those projects in the planning process is expected to be voted on at a future meeting.

Even with the severe erosion, conditions in the north end of Strathmere are better than they have been in years past, when rising waters have threatened the beachfront houses closest to the inlet.

Through the summer, the township blocked access to Seaview and Seacliff avenues and Winthrop Road.

After the most recent beach replenishment project, the dunes in each block were more than 100 feet wide, and sloped gently down to the beach. Over the summer, there was instead a steep cliff running along the beach, well over 10 feet high in places.