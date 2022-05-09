Storm beach erosion: ‘Not as bad as expected’

Paul Dietrich gingerly stepped over a downed snow fence and yellow caution tape whipping in the wind at Seaview Avenue in Strathmere on Monday morning.

With his back toward the bright sea churned by yet another day of northeast winds, the Upper Township engineer looked over the dunes where the seaside community has historically seen the worst beach erosion.

There was some new scarping into the sand dunes, forming cliffs several feet along the beach.

“It’s not as bad as I was expecting,” came the pronouncement.

Days of intense wind brought flooding and some damage during a northeast storm over Mother’s Day weekend, lasting through several high tides. There was some damage reported, including beach erosion, but several officials on Monday gave their own version of “it could have been worse.”

Martin Pagliughi, the mayor of Avalon and Cape May County’s emergency management coordinator, spent much of Monday morning reaching out to area communities to discuss the storm.

“I’m not hearing about any catastrophic damage,” he said.

A building under construction collapsed in Middle Township, on the border with Stone Harbor on Stone Harbor Boulevard. There were no injuries reported.

In Egg Harbor Township, trees were toppled in the wind.

Winds were strong and persistent for days, with the top winds coming in at 61 mph on Saturday, just a little under the top winds from Superstorm Sandy.

This storm is far from exiting the area, though it will be much less impactful than it was over the weekend. The low pressure system will meander just west of Bermuda through Wednesday. This will continue to bring stiff northeast winds, especially on Tuesday. Widespread minor stage coastal flooding is expected Tuesday morning with the pre-dawn high tide, except for the Delaware Bayshore. Spotty minor tidal flooding will then be had on Wednesday morning.

After that, the low pressure will drift westward. A ridge of upper level high pressure in the open Atlantic Ocean will push it into another ridge of warm, high pressure in the Eastern half of the United States. This will make landfall on the Carolina coast Friday before fizzling out over the weekend as it nears New Jersey Sunday and Monday.

On the beaches, many of the reports seemed similar to the north end of Strathmere, with high tides cutting new cliffs into dunes and beaches.

Several sources said no one had yet checked the beaches, with high winds and heavy seas continuing to limit access.

Stewart Farrell, the director of the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University, said Monday his team would have more information later in the week, after they had a chance to take measurements and inspect beaches. But he said some areas likely saw erosion from the storm.

“I’m sure the north end of Brigantine took a hit,” he said. He also expects to see some erosion in Atlantic City.

Barrier islands often take the worst damage from northeast storms at the north end, close to the inlet.

“They face out to the northeast, and that’s the part that gets smacked right square in the nose,” Farrell said.

That’s the case in Strathmere, and in North Wildwood, where the northeast corner of the island sees serious erosion while beaches seem to build and build in neighboring Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

For the past several years, the city has trucked sand from the larger beaches to the south to spread in the area of the worst erosion. This year, the city spent close to $4 million on the project. On Monday, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said about a quarter of the stockpiled sand washed away in two days.

The best case scenario is that the sand washed out to a sandbar close to shore. If that is the case, some is likely to be washed back in to shore.

“It takes a few days to figure out where it went,” Rosenello said. “It’s hard to tell right now because the ocean is still pretty angry.”

That, too is a typical pattern for eroded sand, Farrell said. He’s studied beach erosion for decades. In previous interviews, he has described North Wildwood as one of the areas of most concern.

As Farrell described it, some of the sand eroded from beaches stays nearby.

“Some of it will be back. Some of it won’t,” he said.

North Wildwood had just begun to spread the gathered sand along the beaches. Rosenello said he thought the city was past the threat of serious storms.

“You don’t plan for a March nor’easter in May,” he said.

According to Farrell, May storms are more common than many people remember. He said there have been multiple northeast storms over Mother’s Day weekend, and one on Memorial Day weekend that washed out the holiday for most of the shore towns.

Avalon was also set to begin a back-passing project, the term for taking sand from one beach and placing it on another. Pagliughi said that work was put on hold for the weekend storm.

“We got lucky, I guess,” he said.

Shore town officials and the National Weather Service warned of tidal flooding in low lying areas overnight Saturday. There was flooding in several areas, but in most cases it was not as severe as expected, according to Pagliughi.

The onshore wind brought five rounds of coastal flooding to some spots between the Saturday afternoon and Monday afternoon high tides. Most of the flooding was in minor flood stage, which brings nuisance flooding.

The wind was the biggest factor. The sustained winds rivaled those of Superstorm Sandy. On Saturday morning, the strong winds made the beachfront feel like the business end of a sandblaster. By Monday morning, the wind-blown sand had buried beach access paths in Ocean City up to the split rail fence.

There were plenty of torn awnings and scatter trash cans over the weekend, and several incidents of uprooted trees or downed branches. Gardeners worried for spring plants, and animals took a hit, too.

“It probably had a fair impact on nesting shore birds. That is usually bad for them,” Farrell said of the powerful spring storm. “If they started their nests, it whips them out.”

On the Strathmere beach, Dietrich checked an area roped off for endangered nesting birds. Last year, there was a larger area available to the birds, including piping plover and least terns, but the beach is too narrow between the dunes and the high tide line for the birds to use the same spot this year.

A white sign and a warning string to the north of the dunes survived the storm. Dietrich said there was some dry sand where the birds could have taken refuge. But time will tell if there are nests this year.

Further south on the beach, Dietrich said it looked like about 100 feet had been lost. But more detail will have to wait for the wind to ease.

Erosion hits the north end hard. At some points, the sand was eroded all the way to the bulkheads protecting nearby houses. Army Corps projects have added sand and dunes, but the sand does not stay in place long.

Today, there are wide dunes, planted with neat rows of pale green dune grass. The warning signs and yellow tape blocking the Seaview Avenue beach path were not put in place for this storm, they were already there because of previous erosion.

Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

