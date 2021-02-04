Stories of Atlantic City to hold virtual vaccine information panel Friday

Stories of Atlantic City / provided
ATLANTIC CITY — Local professionals will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine at noon Friday via Zoom.
Speakers include 3rd Ward Councilwoman Kaleem Shabazz, city Health and Human Services Director Dr. Wilson Washington and AtlantiCare nurse Michael Heck.
Stories of Atlantic City, a collaborative project focused on telling restorative, untold stories about the city and its people, will host the online panel.
Atlantic City Mega Site
New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy talks with Miriam Ramos, of Pleasantville, as Ramos receives her vaccine shot Jan. 26 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
First lady Tammy Murphy tours Atlantic City Convention Center mega site
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, left watch Eileen Xu Nurse from AtlantiCare gives Miriam Ramos of Pleasantville her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First lady Tammy Murphy, left, watches AtlantiCare nurse Eileen Xu vaccinate Miriam Ramos, of Pleasantville, on Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy along with Clay McClain, Operations Section Chief - NJ All Hazards Incident Management Team tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy along with Clay McClain, Operations Section Chief - NJ All Hazards Incident Management Team tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy along with Clay McClain, Operations Section Chief - NJ All Hazards Incident Management Team tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Kantaben Patel of Atlantic City before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Sylvia Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Sylvia Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, left watch Steve Ruhf Nurse from AtlantiCare gives Sylvia Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Clarence Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving the vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Clarence Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving the vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First lady Tammy Murphy, right, watches fourth-year medical doctor student Kenneth Lam, left, vaccinate Clarence Alston, of Egg Harbor Township, on Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy along with Clay McClain, Operations Section Chief - NJ All Hazards Incident Management Team tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy along with Clay McClain, Operations Section Chief - NJ All Hazards Incident Management Team tour the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Murphy, center, talks with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., second from left, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, Assemblyman John Armato, state Sen. Chris Brown, right, and other local and state officials during a tour of the facility.
