STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street bridge along Stone Harbor Boulevard will be closed overnight for several days next week while it undergoes repairs, Cape May County officials said Thursday.

Work on the bridge is scheduled between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. July 10-13, county officials said in a news release.

Traffic heading into the borough will be detoured onto Avalon Boulevard. Local traffic for businesses and residences up to the bridge's west side will be allowed to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard, however, officials said.

The bridge will be open during the day for commuters, officials said.

Northbound traffic on the Garden State Parkway planning to access the borough at Exit 10 will instead continue to Exit 13, proceeding east from there onto Avalon Boulevard. Traffic will then be directed south along Ocean Drive and into the borough.

Southbound parkway traffic will have to use Exit 13 for Avalon Boulevard as well.

Eastbound traffic on Court House-South Dennis Road can either choose Route 9 north toward Avalon Boulevard or Exit 10 onto the parkway to reach the road.

Traffic leaving the borough over Stone Harbor Boulevard will be taken north along Third Avenue and Ocean Drive and then west along Avalon Boulevard toward the parkway.