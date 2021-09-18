 Skip to main content
Stone Harbor's 96th Street bridge to undergo structural repairs this week and next
Stone Harbor's 96th Street bridge to undergo structural repairs this week and next

STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street bridge connecting the island to Middle Township will undergo structural repairs Monday through Thursday this and next week.

Traffic will not be able to pass over the bridge between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. during those days, according to a news release from Cape May County. There will be no closure Friday through Sunday. 

Due to the nature of the work, the bridge cannot remain open as work proceeds. Through traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor via Stone Harbor Boulevard will be detoured during work times. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and homes up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard.

Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor at Exit 10 will be redirected north to Exit 13 and east on Avalon Boulevard to Ocean Drive into Stone Harbor. Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to Exit 13 as well.

Traffic heading east on Court House-South Dennis Road is advised to take either Route 9 or the parkway north to Avalon Boulevard. Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west along Stone Harbor Boulevard will be directed north along Third Avenue/Ocean Drive and west along Avalon Boulevard to the parkway.

