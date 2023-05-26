Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STONE HARBOR — Less than a week after being thrown into the spotlight unexpectedly by a shark attack, Maggie Drozdowski was reminded that being surrounded by friends is one of the best forms of therapy.

She was bitten by a shark while visiting the borough Sunday, the second day in her first-ever surfing trip at the Jersey Shore.

"I've been talking to my friends a lot," the 15-year-old said from the passenger seat of her mom's car Wednesday.

A wave had crashed into Drozdowski, tossing her underwater, when she was gnawed at by a shark that grabbed her foot, pulling her down farther. The teen managed to break free of its mouth by thrashing her leg before reaching the surface, heading back to shore to have her punctured leg wrapped in towels.

"My one friend went over it (the wave), and I went under it, and then I felt the shark bite my leg," Drozdowski said. "I told my friend that something bit me, and she told me to swim in and look at my foot."

Growing up and seeing her friend's family joyous on their surfboards, Drozdowski gave it a shot herself, trying a new activity, like she did when she chose competitive ballroom dancing over volleyball.

Recent shark bites scary, but serious injuries remain vanishingly rare PORTLAND, Maine — Recent shark bites in Florida and Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jerse…

"We actually went down because it was my friend's brother's birthday," Drozdowski said. "He wanted to go surfing, and she (friend) invited me, too."

That trip would leave her with a story borough officials said only one in about 11.5 million people worldwide can share. It also left her with six stitches.

"It's shocking just to believe because it doesn't happen," said her mother, Lisa Piliero, recalling when she FaceTimed her daughter for the first time after the attack. "They showed me her foot, like the injuries to her foot, and that's when it kind of hit me."

Piliero didn't join her daughter on her weekend trip, learning of the accident by phone from her dad.

"She was still in the ambulance at the time I was notified," Piliero said. "I didn't actually get to talk to her until she got to the ER."

Borough officials said after the attack that they were working with marine experts to examine the bites.

Stone Harbor shark attack injures teen STONE HARBOR — A young surfer was injured when a shark bit her Sunday afternoon, borough off…

While officials are investigating Drozdowski's attack further, the teenager is home recovering, trying to also take care of her mental health, she said.

As someone who struggles with anxiety, Drozdowski said, she's been overwhelmed by television appearances and what she and her mom say are insensitive comments on social media in response to the story.

Confiding in her friends, however, has helped her cope.

Once the gauze is unwrapped from her foot, Drozdowski plans to resume her competitive ballroom dancing career, performing the cha-cha and Viennese waltz and aspiring to reach a competition in Las Vegas. She started dancing competitively about a year ago.

In the meantime, she plans to stay at her family's home in the borough for Memorial Day weekend, returning to Bishop Shanahan High School on Tuesday.

"A lot of people are shocked," Drozdowski said. "They're worried about me, but I'm telling them I'm fine."

She also plans to go back into the ocean once her wounds have healed and she ditches her crutches.

Overall, she hopes she can best be remembered as a dancer, rather than the girl who got bit by a shark at the shore.

"A lot of people are saying I'm never going to go back into the ocean, but I'll definitely go back," Drozdowski said.