STONE HARBOR — With a switch to a parking app instead of meters, the borough saw a huge increase in the number of tickets written.

In May 2022, police wrote 33 parking tickets.

This year, the number was 564 for the month. That’s just over 17 times the number of tickets compared to that month last year.

Police Chief Thomas Schutta had not mentioned the increase in a report to Borough Council at a recent meeting until Council member Frank Dallahan asked.

“Does that number suggest that we may have been too strict in our application of law?” Dallahan asked.

“Absolutely not,” responded Shutta.

Shutta said the department had previously issued warnings for parking violations, but also cited the new parking app as part of the increase.

“This system allows us more seamlessly to enforce this. It really does,” Shutta said.

Ocean City downtown merchants change course on year-round meters OCEAN CITY — Along the beaches and in the downtown, parking meters went into effect for the …

Stone Harbor switched to the new system over the winter. Meters go into effect in May.

In November, Public Works Director Manny Parada told council there were problems with the former system, which used parking kiosks, stating the system required overtime in his department to make even minor changes. Between the maintenance contract, overtime costs and routine operational costs, he estimated the former parking fee system cost more than $33,000 to operate, without factoring in the cost of collecting coins from meters or preparing the meter heads for storage each winter.

Stone Harbor already had an option for a parking fee app, but as Parada explained to council, no other community in Cape May County and few others in the state use that app, providing frustration for visitors who have one app for a visit to Sea Isle City or Cape May and previously needed a different app to park in Stone Harbor.

The switch to the Park Mobile app allowed contactless payment, zoned parking and improved enforcement, and there are options for payment for visitors who do not have a smartphone. There are no municipal maintenance costs for using the system.

The app charges 30 cents to users, and there is a cost to the consumer for the use of a credit card, according to Parada. Using an example of a $5 parking fee, the person would pay $5.30, including the Park Mobile charge. After the credit card fee, the borough would get $4.69.

Parking fees vary in different sections of Stone Harbor, and in some places there are no fees at all. In most places, the cost is $1 an hour, with some time limits imposed, including in the 96th Street downtown, and it costs $10 to park all day at the marina boat launch. Those without the app can pay their parking fees with a credit card by calling 877-727-5304.

Parada told council the borough could make about $15,000 selling their meter heads and kiosks.

Last year, the borough brought in $313,888 in parking fees, not including the coins used in its remaining parking meters, which are counted through the Finance Department.

Ocean City, North Wildwood and Wildwood also use the Park Mobile app.

According to the Stone Harbor Municipal Court, the normal fine for a parking meter violation is $34 if paid by the date on the ticket.

In the brief discussion, Dallahan asked Shutta if police would have done anything differently had they known the number of tickets issued would spike so significantly.

“Absolutely not,” the chief replied.