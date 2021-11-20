Stone Harbor fights over potential expansion of single-story cottages

STONE HARBOR — In this affluent community, where even modest homes sell for more than $1 million, owners in one neighborhood hope an ordinance amendment will allow them to expand their properties.
Borough Council is considering amending the zoning ordinance to allow owners in “the Courts” and Linden Lane — four narrow streets lined with tiny bungalows — to expand their living area.
The change was set for a vote Monday, but that was delayed after more than 100 property owners gave notice they planned to appeal the change, setting the stage for a rare public fight in the typically quiet community.
The amendment would create a new zone that would allow the addition of a partial second story to single-story cottages in specific neighborhoods.
Under New Jersey law, if enough property owners in or near the affected area object to the ordinance, it would need the support of two-thirds of the members of council instead of a simple majority, borough attorney Steve Morris told council. The ordinance would include Stone Court, Weber Court, Bower Court and Linden Lane. The courts are small lanes south of 108th Street, while Linden Lane is between 84th and 85th streets.
The neighborhoods already include a mix of single-story cottages and larger buildings. According to Lisa Wetzler, who owns a house on Linden Lane, most of the small houses were built almost a century ago. A moratorium approved in the 1980s prohibited new additions of a second story on the properties, she said.
The proposed ordinance amendment would allow the addition of a partial second floor on the cottages, at 60% of the living space of the downstairs floor. Supporters say the additional space is needed because when the properties were built, no accommodations were made for heating and air conditioning, much less for conveniences like dishwashers and washing machines.
Before the Monday meeting, a package arrived at the Borough Clerk’s Office, including an anonymous letter criticizing the planned ordinance amendment. Morris recommended council delay the ordinance vote until the signatures could be confirmed as property owners within the affected area. It is expected to return for more discussion in December.
Several supporters of the proposed change said they felt ambushed by what they saw as a last-minute challenge to the ordinance, which has been under discussion for years in front of council and the Planning Board. Many said they traveled to Stone Harbor from their year-round homes to comment at the meeting Monday.
One property owner, John Rose, said he was ashamed of how the discussion was proceeding. He supports changing the ordinance.
“This is like a witch hunt now, and I think it’s terrible,” he said.
Councilman Charles Krafczek criticized those objecting to the proposed change as well.
“I find an anonymous letter to be extraordinarily disingenuous at its best. At its worst it’s just cowardly,” he said.
Some of those who helped organize the opposition took issue with that characterization.
“It’s pejorative,” said Tom Mutchler, who opposes the zoning amendment. He and others said there were more than 100 names attached to the letter. “This didn’t come in under the cloak of darkness, and I resent that characterization.”
Later, Mutchler accused Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour of nodding in support of some speakers and rolling her eyes at critics, including him.
“I’m not rolling my eyes. I looked down, sir. You are welcome to express your opinion,” she said. “I’m listening to you.”
Some of the objectors said safety is their only concern, or at least their primary concern.
“If adopted, these changes would deteriorate public safety, drive increased neighborhood occupancy and raise demands on utilities and infrastructure,” reads the letter submitted to council.
“This is not about people trying to stop others from updating or upgrading. This is about safety,” Mutchler said at the meeting. He said most of the people objecting to the ordinance support allowing the properties to expand, but not the current proposal.
Some amendment supporters say they are also for safety, but do not believe that is why their neighbors oppose the ordinance amendment.
“They don’t give a damn. They’re worried about us maybe making our houses a little bigger up near theirs,” said Ron Estel of Weber Court at the Monday meeting. He said everyone is concerned about safety. His grandchildren would use his expanded property, saying everyone would want to protect their grandchildren.
“I think what most people are asking for is just a little bit more room,” Estel said.
Neighbor Gregory Wright said he has been waiting since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 to make improvements to his property, including flood protection, and needed the ordinance to be approved.
Davies-Dunhour did not respond to requests for an interview this week. Attempts to contact borough Administrator Robert Smith were unsuccessful Friday.
