Stone Harbor fights over potential expansion of single-story cottages

STONE HARBOR — In this affluent community, where even modest homes sell for more than $1 million, owners in one neighborhood hope an ordinance amendment will allow them to expand their properties.

Borough Council is considering amending the zoning ordinance to allow owners in “the Courts” and Linden Lane — four narrow streets lined with tiny bungalows — to expand their living area.

The change was set for a vote Monday, but that was delayed after more than 100 property owners gave notice they planned to appeal the change, setting the stage for a rare public fight in the typically quiet community.

The amendment would create a new zone that would allow the addition of a partial second story to single-story cottages in specific neighborhoods.

Under New Jersey law, if enough property owners in or near the affected area object to the ordinance, it would need the support of two-thirds of the members of council instead of a simple majority, borough attorney Steve Morris told council. The ordinance would include Stone Court, Weber Court, Bower Court and Linden Lane. The courts are small lanes south of 108th Street, while Linden Lane is between 84th and 85th streets.