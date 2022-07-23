 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stone Harbor cracking down on beach access for watercrafts

  • 0
Stone Harbor Point Nature

Stone Harbor Point, seen in June 2018, at the southern tip of the island, is a natural conservation area popular among bird watchers and nature lovers. It was greatly expanded by sand washing south from replenished beaches in Stone Harbor and Avalon, using sand dredged from Hereford Inlet before 2016.

 Press Archives

STONE HARBOR — Citing an increase in the number of complaints regarding people accessing a conservation area, police plan to more strictly enforce the borough's code about access to that area, police said Thursday.

The borough will prohibit people from accessing its beaches, including Stone Harbor Point, via any watercraft, power driven or otherwise, according to a news release.

The regulation does not prohibit the use of watercraft as permitted elsewhere in the borough's code. Operators are free to use the waterways around Stone Harbor Point but are not allowed to access the beach from the water.

Police said there has been an increase in boaters, swimmers and beachgoers at Stone Harbor Point, a bird habitat that's a shorebird migration stopover. The area is subject to a conservation easement and plan to protect the birds that inhabit the area.

People are also reading…

The calls specifically mentioned watercraft that were anchoring or mooring near the shoreline and accessing the beaches from the water, police said.

"The Borough’s environmental stewards, who oversee and monitor the wildlife and activity at the point, have communicated that the accessing of the Point beaches from the water is directly disturbing the wildlife sanctuaries and ecosystems that the Borough has long sought to protect," police said.

Police said the borough doesn't plan to restrict the rights of the boating community, beachgoers and those who visit the habitat; it plans to balance those rights with health, safety and environmental concerns. Police added that accessing the beach by way of any watercraft is potentially hazardous and the location of Stone Harbor Point relative to emergency services renders rapid response difficult.

"We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all impacted as the Borough continues to promote its precious natural resources while protecting the same," police said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News