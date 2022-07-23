Stone Harbor cracking down on beach access for watercrafts

STONE HARBOR — Citing an increase in the number of complaints regarding people accessing a conservation area, police plan to more strictly enforce the borough's code about access to that area, police said Thursday.

The borough will prohibit people from accessing its beaches, including Stone Harbor Point, via any watercraft, power driven or otherwise, according to a news release.

The regulation does not prohibit the use of watercraft as permitted elsewhere in the borough's code. Operators are free to use the waterways around Stone Harbor Point but are not allowed to access the beach from the water.

Police said there has been an increase in boaters, swimmers and beachgoers at Stone Harbor Point, a bird habitat that's a shorebird migration stopover. The area is subject to a conservation easement and plan to protect the birds that inhabit the area.

The calls specifically mentioned watercraft that were anchoring or mooring near the shoreline and accessing the beaches from the water, police said.

"The Borough’s environmental stewards, who oversee and monitor the wildlife and activity at the point, have communicated that the accessing of the Point beaches from the water is directly disturbing the wildlife sanctuaries and ecosystems that the Borough has long sought to protect," police said.

Police said the borough doesn't plan to restrict the rights of the boating community, beachgoers and those who visit the habitat; it plans to balance those rights with health, safety and environmental concerns. Police added that accessing the beach by way of any watercraft is potentially hazardous and the location of Stone Harbor Point relative to emergency services renders rapid response difficult.

"We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all impacted as the Borough continues to promote its precious natural resources while protecting the same," police said.