Stone Harbor closes beaches until further notice, citing erosion

STONE HARBOR — The borough ordered all its beaches closed Friday until further notice, citing damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
"Hidden safety hazards exist," reads a Facebook post from the Stone Harbor Police Department.
All along the Jersey Shore, beach erosion was just one of the issues raised by the remnants of Ian, which hit the region with six days of rain, wind and tidal flooding as the weather system stalled off the coast.
Stone Harbor was not alone in taking such precautions. On Thursday, Sea Isle City canceled a community beach cleanup planned for Saturday, citing beach erosion. Another cleanup is planned for the spring.
