STONE HARBOR — A growing split between the mayor and Borough Council in this usually staid seaside resort resulted in a council vote to censure Mayor Judith M. Davies-Dunhour over comments made at the previous meeting.

The fight centers on council’s decision to name Manny Parada borough administrator, an appointment Davies-Dunhour opposed. Parada started with the borough about a year ago and has served as interim administrator since council fired former Administrator Bob Smith in February.

At the August meeting, council approved a resolution to censure Davies-Dunhour for criticizing an employee in July. At that meeting, Davies-Dunhour argued against naming Parada to the job on a permanent basis.

“It is the opinion of the majority of the members of council that Mayor Davies-Dunhour’s actions in this regard were intentionally disruptive and/or abusive and that her actions and conduct frustrated the orderly conduct of business of the borough council,” the resolution reads, in part. The resolution points out that the mayor does not have a vote in the matter.

Davies-Dunhour had criticism of her own for the council.

“I chose to express my doubts and misgivings on this appointment, and I will not be bullied into silence by individuals (who) have decided there’s no room for a dissenting opinion,” she said at the meeting. “There’s no legal basis for this whatsoever. Who are you, council, to decide when my speech needs to be silenced?”

Council member Robin Casper was the only vote against the resolution to censure the mayor. There are six members of council.

Carmen Marotta brings the live music for free to South Jersey For the past 30 years and 12 years, respectively, Carmen Marotta, 67, of Egg Harbor Township, has hosted free concerts on the beach in Somers Point and at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Parada did not respond to a request for comment.

Davies-Dunhour said the matter should not have been discussed in open session. She said she begged council to hold a closed-door meeting before the vote.

All actions of governing bodies, such as a borough council, must take place in public per New Jersey’s Open Public Meetings Act, as must most discussions. There are some exceptions, including for a quorum of a governing body to talk about contract negotiations and personnel matters, but the vote still must take place in public.

At the July meeting, a closed session was on the agenda, but a majority of the council voted against having it. Council member Jennifer Gensemer said the discussion should be held in public, saying the council values transparency.

Council member Bunny Parzych praised Parada’s work for the township and said he was a perfect fit for the job. Casper, however, said the decision puts too much power in a single person, saying if Parada were to leave Stone Harbor or if he were unable to work, it could cause significant problems for the borough. Parada also heads up Stone Harbor’s Department of Public Works.

At the July meeting, Davies-Dunhour suggested some matters were being discussed outside of the public meetings.

Under New Jersey law, a quorum of a public body cannot legally discuss matters of public business outside of a formal meeting, at which minutes are taken, although a subcommittee can be formed with fewer members than a full quorum.

But most open public meetings experts say a series of separate discussions on the same topic among a majority of members would also constitute a violation, such as if a member were to contact other members one at a time to advocate for a specific vote.

At the July meeting, Davies-Dunhour said members should be spending more time preparing for the meetings, rather than ensuring there was a majority to support a resolution.

From the archives: Stone Harbor teen Taylor Swift on her way to country music stardom In 2004, before Taylor Swift was a household name, we went to her summer home in Stone Harbor to interview her. Here's what she said about her hopes and dreams then.

“I just worry that we’re getting dangerously close to violating the Open Public Meetings Act,” she said. Davies-Dunhour said all of the council members but Casper were aware of the plan to appoint Parada as full-time administrator. “There shouldn’t be that much discussion taking place before we get here.”

At the July meeting, Gensemer said Stone Harbor has to look at new ways to operate, potentially to include combining positions or having less defined roles in municipal government to allow workers to do more. She said the borough can no longer afford what she called bloated government.

“We’re going to have to find new ways to do things so that we can afford our future,” she said. “Our financial obligations are staggering.”

Gensemer said Wednesday that Parada had strong and enthusiastic support in the community for the job, and said the mayor had previously criticized the the council over transparency.

She said council had little choice but to censure Davies-Dunhour, which was done after a closed-door portion of the meeting.

"It was a very unusual step. It was historic," Gensemer said. "It's not something that the council wanted to do. We were hoping that the mayor would apologize and we wouldn't have to do it."

Davies-Dunhour said Parada makes about $180,000 a year as the administrator and the head of public works.

The mayor said the borough needs an experienced administrator, and faulted Parada for his communication with her office.

Under Stone Harbor’s form of government, the mayor is the chief executive of the borough. Most appointments are made by the mayor, with the advice and consent of council. In an interview after the council meeting, Davies-Dunhour said she has tried to work cooperatively with council, but tensions are building.

“I think the last six months have been a little rocky in Stone Harbor,” she said.