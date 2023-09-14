STONE HARBOR — The 96th Street bridge will undergo repairs to the bascule span during nighttime hours beginning next week, Cape May County officials said.

Work will proceed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Due to the nature of the work, the bridge cannot remain open as work proceeds, the county said Thursday in a news release.

Traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor via Stone Harbor Boulevard will be detoured. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and residences up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard. The bridge will reopen at 6 a.m. each workday. The bridge will not be closed to traffic Fridays thru Sundays, the county said.

Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor at Exit 10 will be redirected to Exit 13 and east on Avalon Boulevard to Ocean Drive. Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to Exit 13 as well. Traffic heading east on Court House-South Dennis Road will be advised to take Route 9 north to Avalon Boulevard or the parkway north to Avalon Boulevard. Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west along Stone Harbor Boulevard will be directed north along Third Avenue/Ocean Drive and west along Avalon Boulevard to the parkway.

The 96th Street bridge connecting the borough with Middle Township is scheduled to be replaced by the end of 2028. The bridge's current span dates to around 1930.