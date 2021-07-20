 Skip to main content
Stone Harbor bridge openings to increase for boat parade Saturday
Stone Harbor bridge openings to increase for boat parade Saturday

Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

STONE HARBOR — This weekend's Festival of Lights Boat Parade will result in extended bridge openings along Stone Harbor Boulevard.

Drivers should expect minor delays due to the increased boat traffic in the area from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. At 8, the bascule span of the 96th Street bridge will be open for about 20 minutes. The bridge will open again for 20 minutes at 9.

Drivers wishing to avoid delays should use the Ingrams Thorofare bridge to enter and exit Stone Harbor via Avalon.

— Ahmad Austin

