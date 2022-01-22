 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stone Harbor Boulevard fire breaks out in freezing temperatures
Stone Harbor Boulevard fire breaks out in freezing temperatures

Firefighters battle fire on Siracusa Terrace in Atlantic City early Friday morning.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A house fire broke out Friday evening in the 800 block of Stone Harbor Boulevard in freezing temperatures.

The fire started about 5 p.m., Stone Harbor firefighters posted on Facebook.

The Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company was the first to arrive, confirming a working fire and the possibility of people trapped inside. The three-story property turned out to be vacant, its occupants not home at the time.

The Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched shortly after to assist by fighting the fire from the inside and checking for possible victims, the Stone Harbor company said.

The blaze took several hours to put out, Stone Harbor said.

While Stone Harbor and Cape May Court House fought the fire, the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department and Avalon Emergency Medical Services covered Stone Harbor and handled two calls, Stone Harbor reported. The North Wildwood Fire Department in turn covered Stone Harbor when Avalon was called to the scene.

That wasn't the only fire in the area in that period. Cape May Court House firefighters reported another dwelling fire about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Route 47 North.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

