STONE HARBOR — The Stephen C. Ludlam Post 331 of the American Legion hosted a Home Depot Appreciation Day last month in recognition of a service project grant awarded to the post by the Home Depot Foundation in 2022.
The purpose of the grant was to restore the post's historic 1895 lifesaving station and was a Team Depot Volunteer Project led by the store manager Christina M. Quigley, the post said in a news release.
The celebration June 21 included the presentation of the colors, recognition of local officials and presentation of the American Legion Appreciation award to Quigley.
The Home Depot team presented the post’s project task leaders Kevin Coyle, Tom McCullough and Jon Ready with Home Depot aprons imprinted with their military service logo.
Post Commander Tom McCullough presented $32,000 in Post 331 donations to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, Veterans Haven South in Winslow Township and the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee, all of which provide care and rehabilitation to veterans.
Post 331 provides a meeting place for Avalon and Stone Harbor veterans and supports veterans throughout Cape May County.
For more information, visit stephencludlampost331.org.
