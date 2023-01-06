Stolen car said to be cause of Ocean City bridge closing

OCEAN CITY — A brief closing of the bridges heading out of the city Dec. 30 was connected to the theft of a car in the city, Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday.
“They thought they could contain it,” Gillian said.
Police closed the four routes out of the city for a brief time while visitors were flowing into town for the start of the New Year’s weekend and the city’s popular First Night event.
Little information has been released about the car theft, and there has been no report of any arrest.
Police confirmed that bridges were closed as part of an operation the same day but said any further information would need to be released by the city spokesperson, Doug Bergen.
OCEAN CITY — Police briefly closed all four bridges leading out of the city Friday.
“The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” Bergen wrote in an emailed response to questions.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, who along with Gillian attended the reorganization meeting of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, said shutting down bridges was discussed as a potential tactic after the deadly car rally in Wildwood in September. But he said he had no further information on the Ocean City incident.
No details on the car or how it was stolen have been released from Ocean City.
“At this time, there are no further details to release,” Bergen said Friday.
