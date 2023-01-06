 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stolen car said to be cause of Ocean City bridge closing

  • 0
123122-pac-nws-bridges

Police closed the 34th Street Bridge and other bridges leading out of Ocean City last Friday. The routes were soon reopened.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — A brief closing of the bridges heading out of the city Dec. 30 was connected to the theft of a car in the city, Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday.

“They thought they could contain it,” Gillian said.

Police closed the four routes out of the city for a brief time while visitors were flowing into town for the start of the New Year’s weekend and the city’s popular First Night event.

Little information has been released about the car theft, and there has been no report of any arrest.

Police confirmed that bridges were closed as part of an operation the same day but said any further information would need to be released by the city spokesperson, Doug Bergen.

“The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” Bergen wrote in an emailed response to questions.

People are also reading…

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, who along with Gillian attended the reorganization meeting of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, said shutting down bridges was discussed as a potential tactic after the deadly car rally in Wildwood in September. But he said he had no further information on the Ocean City incident.

No details on the car or how it was stolen have been released from Ocean City.

“At this time, there are no further details to release,” Bergen said Friday.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry reveals final words to Queen Elizabeth II after arriving at her deathbed too late

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News