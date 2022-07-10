Stockton's weekly walking tours emphasize Atlantic City's history

ATLANTIC CITY— Having lived in Philadelphia, Susan Nayowith enjoyed Atlantic City's beaches since childhood, but she never acquired in-depth knowledge about its war monuments and involvement in World War II.

"I knew some of them, but I didn't know all of them," Nayowith, who now lives in New York City, said inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall while on a break during Stockton University's AC Walking Tour Series on Friday.

The monuments' meaning, as well as Atlantic City's unsung role in the nation's history, are part of what makes the casino-stuffed resort town iconic. Letting it fade would be destructive to the city's importance, Nayowith said.

"People don't know how wonderful Atlantic City is," said Nayowith, who owns an apartment in the city.

Nayowith was one of about 25 participants following Stockton adjunct professor Levi Fox on a walking tour. Fox is hosting weekly history tours, each with a different themd, including Ducktown Revitalization, Louisa Mack’s LGBT/Orange Loop, and Lower Chelsea. Friday's theme was the Veterans' Heritage Tour.

The tours, coordinated by Stockton Continuing Studies, begin at 10 a.m. each Friday through July 29. They last two to three hours and cover 2 to 3 miles of parks, city streets and the Boardwalk, Stockton said. The tours cost $10 each.

Over a nearly two-hour-long journey, a group of about 25 followed Fox, pausing at several places significant to the seaside city founded near the Civil War era.

From the World War I monument on Atlantic Avenue to the Boardwalk's Korean War memorial, Levi stopped the group at sites to give brief lessons about how each is important to a town commonly recognized only for its gaming industry and adult entertainment.

Atlantic City, Fox told the group, has more "layers of history" than what folks may know.

"I think it's important to remember the different interactions of businesses and sites and how we got the Atlantic City that we have today that we know and love," Fox said after pointing out the former Warner Theatre's site, which was used as a bowling alley in the 1960s, on the Boardwalk outside of Wild Wild West Casino.

Fox, a writing professor, runs "Jersey Shore Tours," a company he formed and runs with his family's help. Through Stockton, Fox has been offering walking tours similar to Friday's since 2016.

Friday's adventure was the first since the tours were paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox, who holds a doctorate in history, started taking inquisitive sightseers on tours to help keep local history thriving, he said.

"A lot of our local tourist areas did not really have tours available and ways to learn about the community," Fox said. "I thought that it was important to step in and fill that niche."

Beginning at the John Scarpa Building, at Stockton's City Campus, Fox led the group along Atlantic Avenue, shouting facts about each stop along the tour.

In his lessons, Fox told the tiny crowd about how Routes 30 and Route 40 make Atlantic City the eastern end for two of America's early coast-to-coast highways. He also told stories about war monuments along Atlantic Avenue, the wars they signify and when the community commemorated them.

The group also made stops inside The Ritz-Carlton and Boardwalk Hall for up-close visits. Inside The Ritz, a condominium, the group admired a hallway lined with portraits of Atlantic City's heyday, from photos of women at the beach to a crowd stuffed together outside the Steel Pier.

A few blocks later, Fox told the group about Boardwalk Hall's importance to the country's World War II efforts. The city flipped from being a seaside resort to a military base known as Camp Boardwalk. Training exercises were held at the historic arena during the campaign, Fox said.

And if Atlantic City had not become military stomping grounds, one tour participant, Anne Rubin, likely would have never been born.

"Because my the soldiers were here, my dad was here, and my mom was in the USO (United Service Organization)," Rubin, of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, said of how her parents met. "They had dances, and women would be involved and dance with the soldiers."

Rubin, who also owns a home in Margate, said evenings at Camp Boardwalk gave the military a break from strenuous training exercises.

The city is more significant to her family than as just the place where her parents met, though. Her grandfather owned a store on Arctic Avenue, where some other family members worked.

"I lived in Philly, but I was here (Atlantic City) every summer of my life," Rubin said. "This was the family gathering place."

Note: For more information on the tours, go to Stockton.edu.