Stockton's maple syrup program crosses county, state lines

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is continuing to see if the Garden State can potentially become one of the East Coast's upcoming maple syrup producers.

The university's maple syrup program now has seven hubs, six of which are in New Jersey and one in Philadelphia.

The program, which was started through $500,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants, is now using 400 trees to bring homemade maple syrup to kitchen tables after starting with 90 trees.

The program uses private landowners, Stockton said, who use their facilities to boil sap from the trees down to syrup. The facilities are also participating in research on New Jersey's viability in the maple syrup industry.

One of the reasons the grants were awarded was to generate studies for the syrup-making process in non-traditional areas, one of which includes South Jersey.

The data collected may provide insights into the industry's potential impact on the local business community, especially for local landowners and syrup-producing hobbyists, according to the project's webpage on Stockton's website.

“If we do this only one year, as part of a grant, that’s not the point,” said Professor of Mathematics Judith Vogel, one of the project's coordinators. “To be a success, we have to find ways to do it post-USDA funding. And that’s what we are doing through partnerships with schools and education. That will bring a whole new awareness and will sustain what is being done.”

The latest hubs in Stockton's syrup program include facilities across Salem, Burlington, Gloucester and Cape May counties, as well as Oake Lane Maple, in Philadelphia.

Bette Jean Yank, of Marshallville Farms, in the Tuckahoe section of Upper Township, is optimistic that the farm will produce a substantial amount of homemade syrup for kitchen tables. She recently collected five gallons of sap earlier in mid-February.

“I'm committed to making this project work,” Yanks said.

The Maple Project set up a demonstration site at Batsto Village, near Hammonton, and will also present a walking tour of the project at the Pinelands Short Course March 12, at the Galloway Campus.

Maple-sugaring operations have never developed in South Jersey, Stockton says, largely due to sugar maple trees being majority scarce in the area. A shorter duration of freeze-thaw cycling is necessary to draw sap from trees is another factor.

Ideal weather conditions are an overnight freeze followed by above-freezing temperatures the day, Stockton says.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.