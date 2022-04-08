 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton's Hughes Center to host panel on women's homelessness

Stockton file photo

ATLANTIC CITY — The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and the Atlantic County Advisory Commission on Women are cosponsoring a panel discussion exploring the challenges facing area women who are homeless.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Stockton Atlantic City John F. Scarpa Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave. It is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed at stockton.edu/hughes-center.

The panel will include:

  • John McClernon, director of social services for the Atlantic County Department of Family & Community Development (retired)
  • Christine Zoda-Egizi, director of the Atlantic Homeless Alliance & Justice Involved Services for Jewish Family Service
  • Kay Petrecca, community & government relations representative at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, and a Rescue Mission client
  • Claudia Ratzlaff, CEO of Avanzar (formerly The Women’s Center)
