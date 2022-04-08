Stockton's Hughes Center to host panel on women's homelessness

ATLANTIC CITY — The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and the Atlantic County Advisory Commission on Women are cosponsoring a panel discussion exploring the challenges facing area women who are homeless.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Stockton Atlantic City John F. Scarpa Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave. It is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed at stockton.edu/hughes-center.
The panel will include:
- John McClernon, director of social services for the Atlantic County Department of Family & Community Development (retired)
- Christine Zoda-Egizi, director of the Atlantic Homeless Alliance & Justice Involved Services for Jewish Family Service
- Kay Petrecca, community & government relations representative at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, and a Rescue Mission client
- Claudia Ratzlaff, CEO of Avanzar (formerly The Women’s Center)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.