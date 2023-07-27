Stockton Young Alumni Club welcomes new board members: The Stockton University Young Alumni Club recently announced its 2023-24 Advisory Board. Board members help create programs and plan events for recent graduates focused on networking, service, mentorship and philanthropy. Stockton alumni automatically become members of the club upon graduating and have membership for 10 years.

Arc of Atlantic County hosts RemArcAble Raffle: The Arc of Atlantic County has announced that tickets for the RemArcAble Raffle are on sale now. The drawing date is Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each, and only 500 will be sold. The first prize is a $3,000 American Express gift card, the second prize is a $2,000 AmEx gift card, and the third prize is a $1,000 AmEx gift card. Tickets can be purchased by calling 609-485-0800, ext. 141; by emailing raffle@thearcatlantic.org; or in person at The Arc of Atlantic County main office at 6550 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township or the Northfield office at 1203 Tilton Road.

Ocean City library to hold book sale: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library announced a two-day book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the library, 1735 Simpson Ave.

Shore auxiliary fundraises $11,000: The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center raised more than $11,000 at its 41st annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health event at the Mainland Recreation Association in Linwood on July 7. As many as 105 children ages 5 to 18 swam a total of 7,622 laps at the event. Winners were presented with prizes for most laps and funds raised at a pizza party July 20. Throughout its history, the event has raised $321,000 to support Shore Medical Center.

Sea Isle family donates to Center for Wound Healing: George Gillespie and his children Daniel, Brian, Kevin and Megan made a $4,277 donation to Cape Regional Medical Center's Center for Wound Healing in memory of their late wife and mother Nancy Gillespie. The donation was for the purchase of a Welch Allyn Vital Sign machine, new digital equipment that reads blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels and temperature in less than a minute.

Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party returns: The ninth annual Jewish Family Service Card Party will take place Aug. 24 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The party will benefit the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. The Card Party will host two game times for groups to play bridge, canasta and mahjong. The morning session is sold out, and the afternoon session will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per player, which includes hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of wine. To purchase tickets, visit jfsatlantic.org.

AJ Meerwald returns to Bayshore Center: The schooner AJ Meerwald will stop at the Bayshore Center at Bivalve in Port Norris before going to Liberty State Park. Tickets to sail are available from Thursday through Sunday, and there will be free deck tours at 2 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

Amish Outlaws to perform at benefit concert in Lower Township: Lower Township will host a free concert headlined by the Amish Outlaws at Freeman Douglass Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales at the event will go to the Children's Benefit Fund, which funds youth recreation programs and supports families in need. Local organizations and businesses donated gift baskets and prizes for the raffle.

EHT schools host apprenticeship and trades expo: The Egg Harbor Township School District and Atlantic County Workforce Development Board will host a free apprenticeship and trades career expo from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alder Avenue Middle School. The event will allow residents to meet representatives from local trade industries and gain knowledge about opportunities and employment requirements. For more information, call Dr. Carmelita Graham at 609-653-0100, ext. 1601 or 2639.

Cape May Fire Department Lt. Jeff Laag named employee of the month: The city of Cape May selected Lt. Jeff Laag of the Cape May Fire Department as the June 2023 employee of the month. Laag and his team responded to and extinguished a fire on June 16 that Fire Chief Alex Coulter said "could have been catastrophic" if Laag didn't take action. The program honors city personnel who show exemplary achievement and contribution in their jobs.