As the legalization of recreational cannabis attracts more people and cannabis-related businesses to Atlantic City, the resort town is well positioned to become a cannabis tourism destination.

"I think it's potentially a differentiator for a place like Atlantic City," said Susan Dupej, a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Guelph's School of Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management. "So if there's a tourist deciding on two different cities, and they know that Atlantic City has these potential options for cannabis, that's a potential differentiator for that particular market.

"Now, granted, that's a niche market for sure; but it exists, and so if you can draw them into the city with the tourism infrastructure that's already there, like do it. Leverage what you have."

Dupej spoke during Stockton University's LIGHT School of Business Destination Cannabis webinar Friday, which sought to explore the opportunities and impacts cannabis could have on local hospitality and tourism.

Panelists included Dupej; Brian Applegarth, founder of the Cannabis Travel Association; Elizabeth Becker, founder of HiBnb, a cannabis-positive community where businesses, vendors, property owners and educators can generate revenue; and Rob Mejia, a teaching specialist for Stockton's cannabis minor, who doubled as the webinar's moderator.

They discussed the consumer trends, types of cannabis tourism, data-driven marketing strategies and obstacles that come with legal marijuana use.

The recreational cannabis industry in the United States is estimated to funnel about $17 billion into local economies, Applegarth said.

In New Jersey, legal recreational marijuana sales totaled more than $100 million from April 21, 2022, when the sales began, to the end of June 2022, state data show.

Applegarth cited examples of cannabis tourism including CBD massages and spas, guided farm tours, cannabis cultural trails, infused dining experiences, cannabis consumption lounges and cannabis wellness centers.

"In terms of what kind of events could work, I think you're only bound by your imagination," Mejia said.

Panelists discussed how recreational cannabis use could impact resort destinations in New Jersey, especially Atlantic City, which already has two medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, with more marijuana-based businesses applying to the state for licenses.

Among the projects seeking approvals is a 10,000-square-foot cannabis lounge at the Claridge Hotel, which Mejia said would create more than 100 jobs.

Atlantic City has a designated "Green Zone" in which marijuana sales and consumption are legal. The zone includes Atlantic and Pacific avenues from Boston to Maryland avenues, plus the Orange Loop district along New York and Tennessee avenues and St. James Place.

"Atlantic City has its history in the 1800s as being a health resort in the city," said Applegarth. "So I mean, considering the data around wellbeing and wellness as an emerging trend to travel, it sounds like there might be some beautiful stories and content to kind of polish up and reimagine with the cannabis story, as well as hemp, CBD and CBG."

The experts suggested there were two types of cannabis tourists: those who travel for cannabis-related experiences, and those who look to incorporate cannabis into their everyday lives.

"We're finding that cannabis tourism is different than regular tourism, where cannabis enthusiasts are really grounded. They are interested in cultural roots. They're interested in learning about the land, and they're not as interested in superficiality," Becker said. "And that gets me excited because there's nothing else like it, and I do see the growth of this cannabis tourism across the globe."

During the webinar's question-and-answer segment, people asked how they could promote their cannabis businesses, despite many social platforms blocking their advertising efforts. Applegarth suggested promoting via email, partnering with hotels and other local agencies, and working with other cannabis-related businesses.

"I think that Atlantic City is also being socially responsible," said Dupej, noting the city would offer a judgment-free zone for consumers. "You're going to see how great the impact is."