Stockton University's observatory gets new telescope

On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. Grayson Smith, 8, from Galloway, thought Saturn was cool but didn't know why all the rocks were left around it.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. (l-r) Stockton student Gracie Buondonno, 23, helps Brixton Born, 7, from Tuckerton, find Jupiter.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. Stockton students Katie Ormond, 22, looks at the blue hue of Neptune.
A better way to study the solar system altered Amna Haider's future.
The 2019 Atlantic City High School graduate entered Stockton University as a freshman majoring in physics. The installation of a new PlaneWave CDK17 telescope at the Harold E. Taylor Observatory on the university's Galloway Township campus helped convince Haider to switch her major to mathematics, where she will pursue postgraduate studies on how the sun and solar flares interact with our solar system and other subjects.
By using the telescope, viewers can see the rings of Saturn and the moons of Jupiter.
"It was amazing," Haider said of the telescope. "You can literally see the details of a planet so far away."
The new telescope is an improvement on the old telescope in multiple ways, Stockton University physics professor Joseph Trout said. The new telescope has a 17-inch mirror instead of a 16-inch mirror; a better system for navigating the stars and planets; motors instead of gears, which make for a smoother operation; and the ability to see things that are farther away and less bright.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — People at the Police Activities League on Ridge Avenue will soon be ab…
The observatory first opened in 1974. After 30 years, it closed in 2003. It reopened with the old telescope in 2019 after students refurbished the electronics of the guidance system and installed and updated the camera under Trout's direction.
The previous telescope was operational and open to the public for a couple of years, but it was still deteriorating and becoming more difficult to use.
Linda and Roy Jankowski and anonymous donors paid $50,000 for the new telescope.
"It was a really great group of students that helped run and install it and to have it open for the public," Trout said about the pupils who installed the telescope over the summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the building of the new telescope, Trout said. It was an 18-month process that saw some of the students who worked on it graduate in May of this year, before it could be installed.
Virtual Farm Tours, produced by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are available…
Among the students who installed the telescope and help run it were Katie Ormond, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, a physics major and chemistry minor; Gracie Buondonno, 23, of Pleasantville, a mathematics, physics and music major; and Emily Garvie, 19, of Hawthorne, Passaic County, a biology major.
"We have been able to use it, (the telescope), operate it and show it to other people," Buondonno said. "It's been very beneficial for what I want to do in my career."
Haider said she has used the new telescope to see the planet Neptune, which she said looked like a little blue dot.
"You can literally see the details of a planet so far away," she said.
The new telescope should last 50 years, but Trout said it needs a new camera.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As women astronauts made international headlines with the first all-woma…
"We have, at times, borrowed a camera," Trout said. "We need a camera to see (and photograph) star clusters and planetary nebula."
A new camera will cost $20,000, Trout said.
As seniors, Ormond and Buondonno will only be attending Stockton for another six months, but both said they would return to the university to look through the telescope during public viewing opportunities, which are held Thursday evenings during the school year.
"My sister is a freshman," Buondonno said. "I definitely will come back to use it and see it when I'm back from grad school."
GALLERY: Stockton unveils new telescope
Harold E. Taylor Observatory
The observatory is normally open to the public every Thursday night when Stockton University is in session during the fall and spring semesters. Occasionally, it is open to the public for special events. It is located at 36 Pomona Road in Galloway Township. Check stockton.edu/sciences-math/observatory.html to register for a visit or to contribute to funds for a new observatory camera. For more information, call 609-652-4546 or email observatory@stockton.edu.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 3
On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. Grayson Smith, 8, from Galloway, thought Saturn was cool but didn't know why all the rocks were left around it.
On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. (l-r) Stockton student Gracie Buondonno, 23, helps Brixton Born, 7, from Tuckerton, find Jupiter.
On November 17, 2022, in Galloway at Stockton University, a new 17-inch PlaneWave CDK17 telescope, officially unveiled on October 20, was opened to the public for stellar viewing. Stockton students Katie Ormond, 22, looks at the blue hue of Neptune.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.