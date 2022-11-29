Stockton University's observatory gets new telescope

A better way to study the solar system altered Amna Haider's future.

The 2019 Atlantic City High School graduate entered Stockton University as a freshman majoring in physics. The installation of a new PlaneWave CDK17 telescope at the Harold E. Taylor Observatory on the university's Galloway Township campus helped convince Haider to switch her major to mathematics, where she will pursue postgraduate studies on how the sun and solar flares interact with our solar system and other subjects.

By using the telescope, viewers can see the rings of Saturn and the moons of Jupiter.

"It was amazing," Haider said of the telescope. "You can literally see the details of a planet so far away."

The new telescope is an improvement on the old telescope in multiple ways, Stockton University physics professor Joseph Trout said. The new telescope has a 17-inch mirror instead of a 16-inch mirror; a better system for navigating the stars and planets; motors instead of gears, which make for a smoother operation; and the ability to see things that are farther away and less bright.

"The new telescope is much easier (to operate), and the quality of the image is better," Trout said.

The observatory first opened in 1974. After 30 years, it closed in 2003. It reopened with the old telescope in 2019 after students refurbished the electronics of the guidance system and installed and updated the camera under Trout's direction.

The previous telescope was operational and open to the public for a couple of years, but it was still deteriorating and becoming more difficult to use.

Linda and Roy Jankowski and anonymous donors paid $50,000 for the new telescope.

"It was a really great group of students that helped run and install it and to have it open for the public," Trout said about the pupils who installed the telescope over the summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the building of the new telescope, Trout said. It was an 18-month process that saw some of the students who worked on it graduate in May of this year, before it could be installed.

Among the students who installed the telescope and help run it were Katie Ormond, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, a physics major and chemistry minor; Gracie Buondonno, 23, of Pleasantville, a mathematics, physics and music major; and Emily Garvie, 19, of Hawthorne, Passaic County, a biology major.

"We have been able to use it, (the telescope), operate it and show it to other people," Buondonno said. "It's been very beneficial for what I want to do in my career."

Haider said she has used the new telescope to see the planet Neptune, which she said looked like a little blue dot.

The new telescope should last 50 years, but Trout said it needs a new camera.

"We have, at times, borrowed a camera," Trout said. "We need a camera to see (and photograph) star clusters and planetary nebula."

A new camera will cost $20,000, Trout said.

As seniors, Ormond and Buondonno will only be attending Stockton for another six months, but both said they would return to the university to look through the telescope during public viewing opportunities, which are held Thursday evenings during the school year.

"My sister is a freshman," Buondonno said. "I definitely will come back to use it and see it when I'm back from grad school."