Stockton University to honor Holocaust survivors with Mitzvah Zecher Avot ceremony

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will honor Holocaust survivors and their families by holding a Mitzvah Zecher Avot service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Also known as "The Good Deed of Remembering Family," the service will be held at the Holocaust Memorial Section at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Stockton said in a news release Thursday.
The free event is open to the public.
Names of Holocaust survivors will be read at the ceremony.
Questions can be answered by calling 609-652-4699.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.