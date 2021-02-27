Stockton University students, faculty march to continue movement for equality

“(The rally) was really important because we’re still constantly seeing on social media (that) there are still issues happening with all different races,” said Eigbe, a biology major. “(There are) issues around the country that aren’t being addressed the way they should.”

The day concluded with several other speakers once the crowd returned to the terrace.

Donnetrice Allison, a professor of Africana studies at the university, has sent a proposal to the state Senate for “The R Attribute,” a required university course across all fields that examines the role of racism within them.

“(Racism) is in every field, and that’s something that you guys need to learn about,” Allison said. “Every major that you have, you need to spend some time talking about how racism is at play within this major.

“There was a time where we were falsely being taught that Blacks were biologically not as smart as others. That’s something that you need to learn about in your biology class.”