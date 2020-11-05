Stockton University restores anchor from Revolutionary War shipwreck

PORT REPUBLIC — The anchor from a ship that sank more than 240 years ago at the Battle of Chestnut Neck has been restored and is on display at the Marine Field Station at Stockton University, according to news released Thursday by the college.

Stockton marine science adjunct faculty member Stephen Nagiewicz said he hopes the anchor from the Bead wreck can link residents to the area’s Revolutionary War history.

The field station is located along Nacote Creek, which feeds into the Mullica River. Using sonar technology, Nagiewicz, students and field station staff have discovered and mapped Revolutionary War shipwrecks that would have become forgotten history, the university said in a news release.

The anchor was officially installed and dedicated Oct. 6, the 242nd anniversary of the battle. The ship got its name from the glass trading beads found scattered among the ship’s remains, according to the release.

Nagiewicz, who is also an adjunct instructor at Stockton, offered his students extra credit to help him with the restoration project, but he admitted that those who came didn’t need any extra credit.

Stockton announces panel to expand business school presence in Atlantic City Stockton University officials on Wednesday announced a task force to expand its business sch…

“They came here because they wanted to learn about history,” Nagiewicz said.