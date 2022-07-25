Stockton University receives grant for Noyes Museum of Art operations

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's Noyes Museum of Art was gifted $30,000 to help its operations and keep costs to a minimum for local art fans.

Through its donation, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation is also aiding the museum in expanding its community garden with the Ducktown Community Development Corporation and facilitating a horticulture program by Jewish Employment and Vocational Service (JEVS) and New Jersey Youth Corp, Stockton said in a news release on Monday.

The Foundation is a private organization that looks to help eliminate racial disparities in New Jersey, according to its website.

The Foundation, through its grant, will also serve on the Hammonton Health Coalition's board, contributing cultural engagement opportunities to Hammonton’s growing Latino population, Stockton said.

“The museum has embraced the role of being an agent for change,” Michael Cagno, the executive director of the Noyes Museum, said in a statement on Monday. “Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with a variety of organizations, the museum will continue to provide an environment that promotes, fosters, and enriches lives, regardless of ethnic, social and economic backgrounds.”

The Noyes Arts Garage, located on Fairmount Avenue in Atlantic City, houses two museums, the Noyes Museum of Art Galleries and the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, eight artist studios, shops, a café, and an art classroom.