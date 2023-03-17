GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Three Stockton University faculty members are featured in an episode of National Geographic TV’s “Drain the Oceans.”

Stephen Nagiewicz, a diver and adjunct instructor of marine science; Steve Evert, director of Stockton's Marine Field Station; and Peter Straub, professor of biology, are featured in "Rise of the Mob," the second episode of season six, which premiered Sunday.

The historical docuseries takes viewers around the world to reveal submerged mysteries with CGI technology and then pieces together clues discovered in the depths with the expertise of marine archaeologists.

"It's really about who you know," Nagiewicz said. "Years ago, I worked with an archeologist in the (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's) Office of Maritime Heritage program. We worked on the historic Robert J. Walker Shipwreck together at Stockton."

Rumrunners worked under the radar off the coast of New Jersey during Prohibition, the period between World Wars I and II during which alcohol was outlawed. All that remains of those mostly undocumented missions are wrecks on the seafloor and a few clues buried in archives.

Of the estimated 4,000 to 7,000 shipwrecks off the New Jersey coast, Nagiewicz dove to one that was connected to Prohibition 35 years ago, Stockton said in a news release.

"It's really important for people to understand what happened before now. Banning alcohol told the American public they couldn't do something. We can learn from the past. The past is just as much a part of our life as the future," Nagiewicz said.

Viewers can watch the episode On Demand through their TV provider or stream it via Disney+.