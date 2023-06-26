GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is renaming one of its campus facilities after a former economics professor who died in December, school officials said on Monday.

The Center for Economic Development and Financial Literacy will include Elizabeth "Betty" Elmore's name after a $2 million donation made by her husband, Richard, who, also taught at the university, Stockton officials said.

Richard Elmore, also a former Mainland Regional High School teacher, said his wife made school history as Stockton's first woman lecturing in the economics department.

“Dr. Elmore was a Stockton treasure who always had time to share a story and laugh, and she never hesitated to ask probing questions when discussing issues of significance,” President Harvey Kesselman said. “She was a wonderful colleague who was deeply committed to our students and her peers.”

The center's goal is "to develop engaged and informed students, citizens, voters, workers, consumers, savers and investors who understand the interdependence of national economies in the global community and the role of financial institutions in the sustainability of these relationships." Elizabeth Elmore was also the center's director while working at Stockton.

The Elmores were married for 53 years, meeting in Indiana while studying at the University of Notre Dame. The couple's support for Stockton went beyond the lecture halls when they helped launch the Frances Leonilda Acerra Christopher Memorial and the Elmore Family Stockton Center for Economic and Financial Literacy funds.