Stockton University poll shows incumbent Phil Murphy leading

• 56% supported mandating that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly; 44% opposed

• 63 % support a vaccine requirement for health care workers.

Respondents, however, were not in favor of public venues requiring people to provide proof of vaccine cards 50% to 46%.

The poll did find voters saw Ciattarelli as a better leader to handle New Jersey's tax policies 46% to 38%.

The two men finished in a tie for who would be better at running the state's economy.

A slightly higher number of voters at 45.5% believe the state was heading in the wrong direction, the poll found, while 44.3% thought it was heading in the right direction.

That's a shift from spring 2021 when a Stockton Poll found 49% of respondents approved of the direction the state was heading, with 40% concerned.

It could also end up being a concern for the candidates.

“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.