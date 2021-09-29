 Skip to main content
Stockton University poll shows incumbent Phil Murphy leading
Stockton University poll shows incumbent Phil Murphy leading

Murphy, Ciattarelli clash in NJ gov race's 1st debate

Incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., left, and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli laugh on stage during a gubernatorial debate at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J.

 Amy Newman - member, The Record

A Stockton University poll showed likely voters favoring Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 9 percentage points.

The poll, released today, also showed voters' opposing a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would allow betting  on college games played in New Jersey, or involving a New Jersey university.

The poll on the governor's race queried 552 registered voters considered to be likely to vote by cell and landline and had a margin of error of  +/- 4.1 percentage points.

The poll was conducted for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University the week before Tuesday night’s first gubernatorial debate.

In the results, Murphy led Ciattarelli 50%-41%, with 9% of voters not liking either candidate.

Responding voters cited the pandemic as the top issue  at 25%, and cited their belief that Murphy would manage the pandemic better than his Republican challenger by a 50%-34% margin.

The poll also mined New Jersey voters' attitudes on pandemic policies and found:

Voters also voiced even stronger support for policies aimed at controlling the virus.

• 58% supported mask mandates

• 56% supported mandating that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly; 44% opposed

• 63 % support a vaccine requirement for health care workers.

Respondents, however, were not in favor of public venues requiring people to provide proof of vaccine cards 50% to 46%.

The poll did find voters saw Ciattarelli as a better leader to handle New Jersey's tax policies 46% to 38%.

The two men finished in a tie for who would be better at running the state's economy.

A slightly higher number of voters at 45.5% believe the state was heading in the wrong direction, the poll found, while 44.3% thought it was heading in the right direction.

That's a shift from spring 2021 when a Stockton Poll found  49% of respondents approved of the direction the state was heading, with 40% concerned.

It could also end up being a concern for the candidates.

“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.

The question on gambling on New Jersey college games and teams found  45% of those who answered the question disliked an amendment, with 40% in favor and 14% unsure.

Full results are on the Stockton Polling Institute website.

