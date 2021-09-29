Stockton University poll shows Gov. Phil Murphy leading over Ciattarelli

Respondents, however, were not in favor of public venues requiring people to provide proof of vaccination, at 50% to 46%.

The poll did find that voters saw Ciattarelli as a better leader to handle New Jersey's tax policies at 46% to 38%.

Poll finds Murphy receives stable grades on handling of COVID-19 Gov. Phil Murphy continues to receive positive marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandem…

The two men finished in a tie for who would be better at running the state's economy.

A slightly higher number of voters at 45.5% said the state was heading in the wrong direction, the poll found, while 44.3% thought it was heading in the right direction.

That's a shift from spring 2021, when a Stockton poll found 49% of respondents approved of the direction the state was heading, with 40% concerned.

It also could end up being a concern for the candidates.

“Even though this result is a statistical tie, an incumbent wants more people feeling good about how things are going in the state,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.

The question on gambling on New Jersey college games and teams found 45% of those who answered the question disliked the idea of a constitutional amendment, with 40% in favor and 14% unsure.

Full results are on the Stockton Polling Institute website.