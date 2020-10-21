Stockton University poll results show majority of adults think racism, police violence are major problems

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A majority of adults in the state think racism and racial inequality, as well as police violence are major problems, and police treat people of color more harshly than white people, according to Stockton University poll results released Wednesday morning.

The results of the poll of 721 adults conducted Oct. 7 to 13, completed by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy of Stockton University, show 65% of those polled see racism and racial inequality as a major problem and 24% said it is a minor problem, while 7% percent do not think racism is a problem at all.

“Overall, majorities of New Jersey residents recognize racism as a serious problem,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center. “But as issues of policing and racism were debated in the presidential election, some partisan views hardened.”

Sixty-one percent said they believe police generally treat people of color more harshly than they do white people, whereas 28% think they treat them the same and 4% said police treat people of color less harshly than they treat white people, according to the poll results.