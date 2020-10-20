Stockton University poll finds views on state, federal COVID-19 response influenced by political leanings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When characterizing the state’s actions on the pandemic, the majority of Republicans said the measures went too far (55%) while only 3% of Democrats thought the same. Most Democrats said the measures were the right course of action (73%).”

Other New Jersey polls have found higher approval ratings for Murphy’s response and these results from an election poll appear to be more influenced by partisan political feelings, Froonjian added.

Overall, 80% of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic represents a major problem, while 16% said it is minor and only 2% said it is not a problem at all, according to the poll. A majority of 55% said the measures taken by state government to control the spread of the virus were “just right” to meet the problem. Nearly one in four respondents said the measures taken by the state went “too far,” and 18% said they didn’t go far enough.

Alyssa Maurice, a research associate with the center, found racial disparities in the responses to COVID-19 questions as well.

“For example, 30% of white respondents said New Jersey’s measures to slow the spread went too far compared to only 3% of Black respondents,” according to the poll. “Similarly, 41% of white respondents gave Trump’s handling of the virus a positive rating and only 3% of Black respondents said the same.”