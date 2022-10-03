Stockton University opens pop-up Nolan Ryan exhibit

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is making open for public view a collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia gifted to it by the Shore Mall's former owner.

Leo Ullman's collection will be spread across The Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton University at Manahawkin and the Noyes Arts Garage and Stockton’s campus in Atlantic City.

The pop-up exhibit will be displayed until Dec. 11, after which the collection will be used for a class the university is preparing, Stockton said on Monday.

A public reception for the exhibit will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Arts Garage, which Ullman will attend, Stockton said.

Stockton announced the donation in July, adding that the collection, which is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, was appraised at over $1 million.

“We’ve had calls from all over the country about Stockton receiving the collection,” Dan Nugent, vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation, said on Monday. “Our faculty and students will be making use of the items in the spring, but we wanted to get some of them on display as soon as possible to give the public access.”

Ryan is often regarded as one of professional baseball's all-time greats. His 27-year, Hall-of-Fame career stretched across multiple Major League teams.

The right-hander is baseball's all-time leader in strikeouts, with 5,714, and won 324 games. He remains the league’s all-time leader in no-hitters pitched.

Ryan made 1993 his last year as a hurler, after which he was elected to the Hall-of-Fame in 1999.

Michael Cagno, the executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton, said the collection's largest display is at the Arts Garage. The walls surrounding the items are painted orange and blue, a nod to the Houston Astros, with whom Ryan spent nine seasons.

“I tried to get a cross-section of memorabilia that the donor had collected that told the story of Nolan Ryan,” said Cagno. “It’s called a pop-up exhibit because it’s not long-term."

The collection also has a pun to it, Cagno added.

"Pop-ups are also tied to baseball, and the five sites are like the four bases of a baseball diamond and the pitching mound where Ryan dominated during his remarkable 27-year career," he said.

Ullman unexpectedly began his collection 27 years ago, visiting a card show in Madison, Wisconsin, while awaiting his grandson's birth. He said in July after the donation was announced that he purchased 12 Ryan cards, each for $1.

Dozens of items are on display, including a saddle with Nolan's headshot, as well as a signed blood-stained jersey he wore while pitching for the Rangers in 1990.

Stockton said the stain was likely caused by a line drive off Bo Jackson's bat that ended up hitting Ryan in the face, causing him to have a bloody lip.

After staying with the play and throwing Jackson out, Ryan stayed in the game for another 17 outs, striking out eight batters in seven innings.

“The goal was to really tie in the different sites,” Cagno said. “Your true die-hard fan, maybe they could go to all of the sites and then also get to investigate Stockton at a different level."