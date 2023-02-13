GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is leading a new initiative to help state residents on probation by helping them find employment.

One of them, Elimanuel Aviles-Barreto, a 47-year-old Stockton employee, is among several beneficiaries of Judiciary Opportunities for Building Success (JOBS), which was supported by a $3 million grant from the New Jersey Department of Labor.

“This program will enhance our higher education mandate by helping New Jersey to tackle some of our community’s most intractable problems,” Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said in a press release. “The goal is to make New Jersey a better place to live and work.”

Kesselman was one of JOBS's founders when he was chair of the New Jersey Presidents' Council, which formed the program.

Aviles-Barreto, originally from Long Branch, said he's planning to help the university expand the program's reach by creating a jobs database at New Jersey's other colleges and universities, directing other probationers to a centralized job site to help them find employment.

Another aspect of JOBS is to provide scholarships for the those on probation to attend New Jersey colleges.

Retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson and Kesselman both believe establishing a relationship with higher education institutions will allow for studies of the program to prove it can work not only in New Jersey but nationwide.

"I think one of the biggest things that it gave me was confidence that I could do something different,” Aviles-Barreto said. “This is more like using your brain. It gave me a new outlook on life. I think it’s one of the most important things I’ve gotten out of the program."