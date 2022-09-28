Stockton University K-9 team claims top spots at national tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lt. Tracey Stuart and her companion, Freya, won several events last week at the United States Police Canine Association's National Detector Dog Trials.

Representing the university, both placed first in the explosive detection division and parcel and vehicle searches during the event held Sept. 18-23 in Lowndes County, Georgia.

They were matched against national competitors to prove who is the best explosive-seeking team in the country.

The field featured members of local, county, state, federal and military K-9 units, Stockton said Wednesday in a news release.

“I take every opportunity to train with Freya — anywhere we can.” Stuart said of her partner, a 6-year-old golden retriever. “I expose her to different settings and environments to improve her situational adaptability, proficiency and overall effectiveness.”

Stuart and her original counterpart, Hemi, were national champions at the event in 2018 and 2019. Hemi, a chocolate lab, then left on a high note, retiring as a police dog in 2020.

Last year, Stuart and Freya placed third in the national championships held in Trenton.

“I am extremely fortunate to be the handler and now trainer of a canine with unlimited capacity," Stuart said. "I have also been blessed enough to have access to exceptional K-9 trainers such as my dear friend and mentor retired Chief Thomas Conroy, the New Jersey State Police and others for detection training."

The voluntary events are demanding, Stockton said. The K-9 competitor is tasked with tracking down hidden explosives and testing their sniffing techniques.

“K-9s, in general, are an amazing tool for law enforcement. Besides their incredible scent capabilities, these dogs are loyal, protective, intelligent and skilled,” Stuart said. “They are attuned to human emotions. Freya is all of those things and so much more to me. It is truly a blessing to say she is my K-9 partner.”

The Stockton University Police K-9 team is part of the NJ Detect and Render Safe Task Force, aiding in explosives detection operations both locally and statewide.

Stuart and Freya will be featured in a November ESPN documentary on the competition, showing a handler’s experience as they prepare to compete, Stockton said.