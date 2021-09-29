Stockton University honors former trustee, welcomes new members

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The memory of former trustee Michael Jacobson will live on forever at Stockton University after the Board of Trustees named a meeting room in the Campus Center in his honor on Tuesday.
Jacobson’s widow Sarah and a large group of family members attended the unveiling of a plaque installed outside of the Board of Trustees room.
“Michael would be honored to have his legacy cemented on Stockton’s walls,” Sarah said. “He loved Stockton. From all 14 of his immediate family members and descendants, we are touched and grateful to Stockton University and the Board of Trustees for recognizing Michael’s 35 years of service and dedication to Stockton and its communities.”
Jacobson was first appointed to the Stockton board in 1985 and served for 35 years before his death last October at age 77.
During Jacobson's tenure, Stockton’s enrollment almost doubled, officials said Wednesday.
He was on the board when the Sports Center was built and he led the board that approved the $104 million bond issue that helped fund Housing V, the Campus Center and the Unified Science Center.
Jacobson also supported the expansion of the Academic Quad and the construction of the Atlantic City campus.
“This is a fitting tribute,” Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said. "When you look around the Stockton campus, there isn’t much that Michael was not a part of ... Michael will always be a part of the university he helped build.”
The board has also recently approved Chair Raymond Ciccone, Vice Chair Andrew Dolce, Secretary Nelida Valentin and Ex-Officio Leo B. Schoffer as officers for a second year.
A new alternate student trustee, Liliana Morales of Bridgeton, was also recently welcomed.
The board presented Margaret “Peg” Slusser who retired as the Dean of the School of Health Sciences, with the Health Services Award by new Dean Brent Arnold.
“She is a leader to who made important decisions that benefitted students and the community,” Arnold said, noting Slusser was the founding coordinator of the B.S. in Health Sciences, now one of the largest undergraduate majors at Stockton.
The board also accepted a state grant of $77,444 for body cameras for the Stockton Police, and approved a new director of the Military and Veterans Success Center, Michael Barany.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.