Stockton University honors former trustee, welcomes new members

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The memory of former trustee Michael Jacobson will live on forever at Stockton University after the Board of Trustees named a meeting room in the Campus Center in his honor on Tuesday.

Jacobson’s widow Sarah and a large group of family members attended the unveiling of a plaque installed outside of the Board of Trustees room.

“Michael would be honored to have his legacy cemented on Stockton’s walls,” Sarah said. “He loved Stockton. From all 14 of his immediate family members and descendants, we are touched and grateful to Stockton University and the Board of Trustees for recognizing Michael’s 35 years of service and dedication to Stockton and its communities.”

Jacobson was first appointed to the Stockton board in 1985 and served for 35 years before his death last October at age 77.

During Jacobson's tenure, Stockton’s enrollment almost doubled, officials said Wednesday.

He was on the board when the Sports Center was built and he led the board that approved the $104 million bond issue that helped fund Housing V, the Campus Center and the Unified Science Center.

Jacobson also supported the expansion of the Academic Quad and the construction of the Atlantic City campus.