Stockton University, friends and family mourn Stephen Dunn, Pulitzer winner and retired professor

Peter Murphy, a former teacher at Atlantic City High School and the founder of Murphy Writing at Stockton University, described Dunn as a mentor in his work and his life.

“Until I met Stephen, I thought you had to be miserable in order to be a poet,” Murphy said.

The two met in 1974, when they each arrived at the Stockton campus.

“I became his student, then his friend and then partners in crime,” Murphy said.

According to Madeleine Deininger, a member of Stockton’s Board of Trustees, Dunn influenced innumerable writers and teachers. She cited his work ethic and lifelong athleticism.

“If you were paying attention, he was a role model because he just kept going,” she said. He would work on his writing each day, carefully crafting each piece, she said.

Deininger met Dunn in her first year at Stockton, when she was 16, handing him her typewritten poems in the fall of 1976 for consideration for entry into his advanced poetry workshop.

“I remember my hands were shaking a little,” she said.

Both former students describe him as a considerate and thoughtful reader and incisive critic.