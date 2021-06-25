Stockton University, friends and family mourn death of Stephen Dunn, Pulitzer winner and retired professor

“All three taught me how to read, each involving a different attentiveness to tone,” he wrote.

Dunn worked as an advertising copywriter in New York and briefly played minor league professional basketball for the Williamsport Billies in Pennsylvania in 1962 until 1963, according to a biography prepared by his family.

Dunn was born in Forest Hills, N.Y., in 1939. He attended Hofstra University, where he played college basketball as the starting guard and earned a bachelor of arts degree in history. He also served in the National Guard, according to his family. He later attended Syracuse University, graduating from the creative writing program in 1970.

He began teaching creative writing in Pomona at what was then called Stockton State College, and it was there he created his best-known works.

In 1995, Dunn received an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Among his other awards is the Levinson Award from Poetry magazine as well as fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation.

He gave the commencement at Stockton University in 2014.