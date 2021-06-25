Stockton University, friends and family mourn death of Stephen Dunn, Pulitzer winner and retired professor

FROSTBURG, MD — Remembrances are pouring in for Stephen Dunn, a longtime professor at Stockton University who won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for his 2001 collection “Different Hours.”
He died Thursday night, on his 82nd birthday, of complications from Parkinson’s Disease, family members announced Friday morning.
In his final days, friends, family members and admirers traveled to his home in Frostburg, MD, to pay respects, family said.
Members of the Stockton University community have expressed both grief at the loss and admiration for his work.
On Friday, Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said Dunn helped define a Stockton education.
"For all his fame, Stephen's heart and talent were nurtured in South Jersey and at Stockton," Kesselman said. "Stephen Dunn was very, very good for Stockton and its students. He may no longer be with us, but his words live on."
Dunn was a well-known figure in southern New Jersey even before he won one of literature’s highest honors. He taught at Stockton from 1974 until his retirement in 2016, remaining close with many of his former students years after they graduated.
In a piece he wrote after winning the Pulitzer Prize, Dunn said he was influenced by many other poets, but cited Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens and Theodore Roethke as especially important.
“All three taught me how to read, each involving a different attentiveness to tone,” he wrote.
Dunn worked as an advertising copywriter in New York and briefly played minor league professional basketball for the Williamsport Billies in Pennsylvania in 1962 until 1963, according to a biography prepared by his family.
Dunn was born in Forest Hills, N.Y., in 1939. He attended Hofstra University, where he played college basketball as the starting guard and earned a bachelor of arts degree in history. He also served in the National Guard, according to his family. He later attended Syracuse University, graduating from the creative writing program in 1970.
He began teaching creative writing in Pomona at what was then called Stockton State College, and it was there he created his best-known works.
In 1995, Dunn received an Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Among his other awards is the Levinson Award from Poetry magazine as well as fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation.
He gave the commencement at Stockton University in 2014.
“I confess that I'm more interested in your souls than in your successes in the big, demanding world of money and commerce, though the state of your souls may be very much related to such success,” he told the students in the speech.
Dunn gave readings at hundreds of universities across the country and published poems in publications including The New Yorker, The Paris Review and the New Republic. He also published more than 20 books of poems, including “Loosestrife,” which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1996. His final book, “The Not Yet Fallen World,” is set to be published in May 2022.
Dunn moved to Frostburg in 2002 to marry the writer Barbara Hurd, where he became a beloved member of the local literary community, according to the family.
Hofstra University houses The Stephen Dunn Collection in the Special Collections Department of the Axinn Library on campus.
Dunn is survived by his wife, Barbara Hurd, daughters Andrea Dunn (husband Devin Johnston) of St. Louis, MO, and Susanne Dunn (husband Ben Kostival) of Boston, MA; grandchildren Hazel and Clyde Johnston, stepdaughter Tara Perry, stepson Adam Wilson (wife Erin) and four step grandchildren (Caitlin and Samantha Perry and Keva and Asher Wilson). He is also survived by his former wife Lois Coder (née Kelly).
