Stockton University dedicating mural on Galloway campus Thursday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will observe its 50th anniversary when it dedicates a mural Thursday made with over 1,000 photos.
The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. in the Campus Center Grand Hall, Stockton said Wednesday.
The mural, standing 30 by 16 feet, is a superimposed image of an osprey, the university's mascot, Stockton said.
The general public and students are invited to the dedication.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Eric Conklin
