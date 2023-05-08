Following the cleanup, a Party in the Park was held at O’Donnell Park near Stockton’s Atlantic City campus. The event included more than 50 vendors and community organizations, a DJ, live music, food trucks and more.
“A beautiful day brings people out!” said Brian K. Jackson, the COO of the Atlantic City campus. “We’re all here with the same mission, and it’s to celebrate the city, clean up our streets and beaches and keep Atlantic City beautiful.”
Members of the Stockton University field hockey team collect trash in the Lower Chelsea section of Atlantic City.
