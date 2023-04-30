Stockton University's Hammonton instructional site, also known as Kramer Hall, hosted a 10th anniversary event April 20.
About 100 students and members of the community gathered to celebrate the occasion, enjoying food from local restaurants and partaking in a mural project, to be located permanently on the side of the building.
“Kramer Hall has a warmth I never thought a building could have,” said Jennifer Chung, of Cherry Hill, who is finishing her master’s degree in counseling. “Not just from the staff who run it, but the town itself feels like a comforting hug every day when I drive into town.”
Kramer Hall, located at 30 Front St., hosts cohorts of graduate programs in counseling, and data science and strategic analytics. The site also houses the Noyes Museum of Art.
For more information on Kramer Hall, visit stockton.edu/kramer.
