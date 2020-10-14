Stockton University breaks ground on Phase II in Atlantic City

Murphy, along with several others, including Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Senate President Steve Sweeney, state Sen. Chris Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., spoke about the significance of the project for the future of the university and the city.

"Phase II solidifies our ongoing partnership with Atlantic City and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the vibrancy and success of the city's University District," said Stockton President Harvey Kesselman. "This project represents our unwavering confidence in the future, not just for Stockton or Atlantic City, but for the great state of New Jersey."

Student Senate President Katherine Campion expressed gratitude on behalf of the university's nearly 10,000 students "for (making) Stockton University the place that it is today, which is, of course, an educational institution but also a home."

"What many people don't realize is you're not just creating buildings, you are creating our students' futures, you are creating the foundation of my generation and future generations' successes," Campion said.

The project, being designed and constructed by AC Development Corp., was approved by Stockton’s Board of Directors in May 2019.