Stockton University begins maple sugaring project

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University team this week began tapping red maple trees on campus to collect sap for maple syrup.
The university received a three-year, $410,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach, the university said in a news release.
Stockton first began tapping a few trees in February, and then started a larger project this fall to link about 100 red maples with tubing to collect sap at a central location. Tapping for this larger operation began this week. The university will process the sap into syrup.
Assistant professor of environmental science Aaron Stoler said that while New Jersey will never be able to compete in the maple syrup industry with Vermont and other New England states, red maples are abundant in South Jersey and maple sugaring could develop as a cottage industry for property owners.
Research assistant Joseph Russell has been working with private property owners to test soil and provide tapping equipment.
Property owners who have red maple trees and are interested in becoming a part of the project can email maplegrant@stockton.edu.
1 of 14
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman his five year anniversary as the leader of the college, what he has accomplished and his long running relationship with the university Wednesday Dec 16, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 2
Research assistant Joseph Russell, left, and Aaron Stoler lead the project that involves linking nearly 100 red maples with tubing to deliver their sap to a central collection station.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.