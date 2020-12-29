 Skip to main content
Stockton University begins maple sugaring project
Stockton University begins maple sugaring project

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Stockton University team this week began tapping red maple trees on campus to collect sap for maple syrup.

The university received a three-year, $410,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach, the university said in a news release.

Stockton first began tapping a few trees in February, and then started a larger project this fall to link about 100 red maples with tubing to collect sap at a central location. Tapping for this larger operation began this week. The university will process the sap into syrup.

Assistant professor of environmental science Aaron Stoler said that while New Jersey will never be able to compete in the maple syrup industry with Vermont and other New England states, red maples are abundant in South Jersey and maple sugaring could develop as a cottage industry for property owners.

Research assistant Joseph Russell has been working with private property owners to test soil and provide tapping equipment.

Property owners who have red maple trees and are interested in becoming a part of the project can email maplegrant@stockton.edu.

