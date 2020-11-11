Stockton University, Atlantic City police studying impact of procedural justice

ATLANTIC CITY — Getting pulled over for speeding on Atlantic Avenue or running a red light on Pacific Avenue will still earn drivers a traffic ticket, but the experience may become a little more pleasant, thanks to a technique introduced by criminal justice professors and law enforcement veterans at Stockton University.

The Atlantic City Police Department will soon implement a policy known as procedural justice, which aims to increase communication, transparency, trust and respect during the public’s interactions with law enforcement. The concept is based on the idea that the procedures used by officers in the field can influence the way people perceive police, and that even small or minor interactions can have a long-lasting effect on how people view law enforcement.

The city’s top cop believes the changes will go a long way toward improving community relations.

“The goal is to make sure that we conduct ourselves in a way that represents law enforcement well and supports strong community ties,” said James Sarkos, interim officer in charge of the Police Department, who said he hoped to have all the city’s officers complete procedural justice training by the end of 2021.