Stockton University, Atlantic City police studying impact of procedural justice

ATLANTIC CITY — Getting pulled over for speeding on Atlantic Avenue or running a red light on Pacific Avenue will still earn drivers a traffic ticket, but the experience may become a little more pleasant, thanks to a technique introduced by criminal justice professors and law enforcement veterans at Stockton University.
The Atlantic City Police Department will soon implement a policy known as procedural justice, which aims to increase communication, transparency, trust and respect during the public’s interactions with law enforcement. The concept is based on the idea that the procedures used by officers in the field can influence the way people perceive police, and that even small or minor interactions can have a long-lasting effect on how people view law enforcement.
The city’s top cop believes the changes will go a long way toward improving community relations.
“The goal is to make sure that we conduct ourselves in a way that represents law enforcement well and supports strong community ties,” said James Sarkos, interim officer in charge of the Police Department, who said he hoped to have all the city’s officers complete procedural justice training by the end of 2021.
In explaining how procedural justice works, Sarkos used the example of a patrolman pulling someone over for speeding and, rather than just writing the offender a ticket and leaving, explaining to the driver that the area is prone to pedestrian or motor vehicle accidents and the enforcement action is meant to keep people safe.
“Just making the public aware of why we’re doing what we’re doing can go a long way in improving their perception of police and their satisfaction with the police,” he said.
Stockton criminal justice professors Nusret Sahin, William McKnight and Jess Bonnan-White completed a training session in March at the university’s Galloway Township campus with 16 representatives from the Atlantic City, Stafford Township and Manchester Township police departments. Sahin, a former superintendent of the Turkish National Police, and McKnight, a retired ACPD captain, also led a virtual session in September with Atlantic City officers.
Sahin said the concept is more complex than police officers “just being nice” during a public interaction; it is a formalization of behavior.
Procedural justice involves four steps: allowing citizens to explain their situations and listening to what they say; making decisions based on rules, not personal opinions or biases; treating people with dignity and respect, and explaining what the police have done or will do; and showing care about a citizen’s well-being.
“This is something police can use in everyday interactions with the public,” Sahin said. “It involves spending more time with citizens and explaining the process to them.”
The end result, he said, benefits both the police and the community because it increases the likelihood of compliance and results in positive future interactions.
Prior research on the impact of procedural justice, such as that conducted by Northwestern University with the Chicago Police Department between 2012 and 2016, showed the number of complaints by citizens against police decreased, as did instances where force was used.
Alexander Karn, a former graduate student of Sahin’s who is pursuing a law degree at Rutgers University, said procedural justice is not a substitute for an officer’s ability to use force when necessary. Rather, he said, it is another tool available to law enforcement.
“It could be something that just deescalates the situation beforehand so (an officer does not) have to use force,” he said. “If the ultimate result is a reduction in the use of force, no matter how it theoretically works, that’s enough.”
Sahin and others will continue to train officers on the concept and intend to gather data via surveys on the effectiveness of procedural justice in Atlantic City.
